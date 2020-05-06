McAllen man wanted in 2014 double homicide arrested after traffic stop

After a little more than six years, a 30-year-old McAllen man accused of participating in a home invasion that resulted in the deaths of two people has been arrested.

Lt. Joel Morales said Jose Eduardo Espinoza was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of murder and one count of aggravated robbery after the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled him over for traffic violations.

Jail records indicate DPS pulled him over on May 1 on charges of evading arrested and reckless driving.

Newspaper archives indicate that Espinoza is one of several individuals McAllen police accuse of breaking into a residence in the 4800 block of La Vista on Feb. 1, 2014, where a group of people allegedly tried to steal approximately 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

Gunfire broke out during the alleged drug rip that left 32-year-old Pharr resident Arturo Javier Hinojosa and 22-year-old Mission resident David Means dead.