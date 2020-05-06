Hidalgo County requires masks at its facilities; launches resource website

Hidalgo County employees and the general public will have to wear face masks at all county-owned facilities and parking lots, officials announced Tuesday.

Commissioners issued the order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The concern and safety of our employees and constituents is a priority,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release Tuesday. “We encourage all residents to do the same in protecting themselves and those around them by continuing to wear a face covering while visiting public buildings.”

County officials also launched a website last week to help residents and business owners navigate available resources. The site, hidalgocares.org, provides information on housing and utility assistance, unemployment, food distribution sites and mental health resources, among others.

There are also some features that are aimed at bolstering the local economy, such as a list of local eateries.

“During times of uncertainty and crisis, we must come together to support one another,” Cortez said. “This website was designed for the health, well-being and safety of our constituents. We are in this together.”