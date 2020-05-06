Cold front and heavy rainfall expected for Valley during weekend

The National Weather Service in Brownsville is reporting a strong cold front with possible heavy rainfall and isolated flash floods for this weekend.

Despite high temperatures across Texas on Friday afternoon, the cold front is expected in the evening and extending into Saturday with cooler temperatures.

An initial look at the forecast claims the rainfall will begin Friday night and end on Sunday morning; the Weather Prediction Center included the Valley region as a marginal risk for rainfall, meaning some areas might experience flash flooding.

While severe weather isn’t expected, strong storms with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and strong gusts are possible.