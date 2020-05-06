19th COVID-19 fatality reported in Cameron Co., 6 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Officials in Cameron County reported Wednesday that another resident of a Harlingen nursing home has died from COVID-19, raising the number of fatalities there to 19.

“The resident was a 74-year-old male from the Windsor Atrium in Harlingen and passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen,” officials said via a news release Wednesday evening.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. expressed his condolences for the man’s death, saying, “I would like to extend our condolences to the family on the loss of their loved one.”

In addition to Wednesday’s death, Cameron County reported 15 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 11 people from Brownsville, three people from Harlingen, and one person from Santa Rosa.

All but one of the newly reported cases have been tied to previously confirmed cases, county records show. A 56-year-old Brownsville woman is believed to have contracted the virus via community spread.

In Cameron County, 469 people have tested positive, and 240 of which have recovered.

The Windsor Atrium, as well as the Veranda Nursing Home, account for just over 36% of the county’s cases and nearly all of its fatalities, with 170 residents and staff from the two facilities testing positive, and a combined 18 fatalities.

Six more people have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, bringing the total to 359, officials announced via a news release Wednesday evening. One person was also released from isolation.

Furthermore, just over a dozen people remain hospitalized with the disease.

“The number of those hospitalized with complications related to the virus remained steady at 13 with three of them in intensive care units,” the statement read. “One more person was released from isolation meaning that person has shown no symptoms for ten days and has not had a fever for three days.”

A total of 216 people have been released from isolation thus far, with another 136 still active, and seven total fatalities.

The new cases include two people from Donna, one man from La Joya, one woman from Pharr, one man from Mission and a woman from Alamo. They range in age from their 20s to their 70s.

The county does not provide data regarding suspected mode of transmission, so it remains unclear if the new cases are tied to existing cases, are travel related, or are from community spread.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez was cautiously optimistic about the small number of new cases, saying the county could continue to see declines “as long as we remain cautious, including staying at home and avoiding crowds.”