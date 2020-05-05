San Juan, One United RGV to provide groceries for residents

The city of San Juan announced on Tuesday they are partnering with One United RGV to provide groceries for San Juan families.

San Juan Mayor Mario Garza will serve as alliance chair with support from the members of the city commission for the distribution location in San Juan.

“During this time of crisis, it is wonderful to see community leaders and organizations coming together to help provide some relief to families in need,” Garza said in a news release. “I applaud the efforts of our San Juan City Commission and all event organizers for uniting as a coordinated force to support families in the Rio Grande Valley, and we invite the entire community to come out and receive this generous gift of groceries on Friday.”

The distribution drive is scheduled for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the San Juan Fire Department, located at 2301 North Raul Longoria Road.

The only requirement is that San Juan residents must show a valid form of identification or proof of address, such as a light, water, or phone bill, to qualify for the donation.