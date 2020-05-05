PSJA ISD schools to host drive-thru testing for COVID-19

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district will be the first in Hidalgo County to host testing sites for COVID-19, according to a district news release Tuesday. The decision was made during a school board meeting Monday.

Testing begins Tuesday at PSJA North Early College High School and will continue until Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m., and will be offered in Pharr, San Juan and Alamo on a rotation basis to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. The sites will be organized in a drive-thru fashion.

The next few weeks will include locations such as PSJA Early College High School from May 11-15, PSJA Memorial Early College High School from May 18-22 and PSJA Southwest Early College High School from May 25-29.

The drive-thru testing will be offered to anyone regardless of symptoms or other risk factors.

Uninsured community members will be charged $100 per test while in-network insured members will not have to pay a co-pay.

“We are grateful to our school board of trustees for allowing us to utilize our school grounds as a testing service in order to do our part to minimize the spread of this disease in our community,” PSJA Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo said in the release.

For information on pre-screening procedures, visit phsrgv.com/covid19/.