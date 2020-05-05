Hidalgo County reports no new COVID-19 cases

For the first time in nearly two months, Hidalgo County is reporting that it does not have a new positive case of COVID-19 here.

There have been a total of 353 positive cases since March 21. Of those, 203 have been released from isolation.

There are currently 143 active cases.

“This is great news, but we shouldn’t let our guard down,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “We need to keep this up by continuing to practice the safety measures that we have been practicing, including staying at home, good hygiene and avoiding crowds.”