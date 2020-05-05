Abbott to provide COVID-19 update today

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott will provide an update on the statewide response to COVID-19.

Abbott will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today at the Texas State Capitol Auditorium in Austin.

He will be accompanied by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Division Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.