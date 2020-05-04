Rep. Gonzalez sustains fractures from fall; recovering at home

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, will be working from home for the next few weeks after sustaining an injury Thursday.

According to a news release, Gonzalez had been working around his house in McAllen when he fell from about 12 feet.

“He remains in good spirits,” Jason Johnson, press secretary for Gonzalez, said Monday. “He’s going to make a statement tomorrow. He’s continuing to work from home. He’s just following doctors’ orders and making sure that he continues to recover quickly.”

The congressman suffered fractures to his lower back as a result of the fall. Doctors have ordered that he recover at home for four to six weeks.