Edinburg man with COVID-19 dies

EDINBURG — A 50-year-old Edinburg man with underlying medical conditions died after testing positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a statement Monday.

The man is the seventh coronavirus fatality reported in the county, the release said.

Another dozen new people tested positive for COVID-19 as well Monday, bringing the total for the county to 353. According to the release, another seven people were released from isolation Monday, bringing the tally of releases to 203 and the total number of active cases to 143.

“Monday’s death is indeed tragic and a reminder of the dangers of this disease and the need for our community to exercise caution,” Cortez wrote in the release. “I send my condolences to this man’s family and friends.”

The new positive cases confirmed Monday ranged in age from their 20s to 70s. The cases involved individuals from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, Pharr and Weslaco — four of them men and eight of them women.

Cameron County Public health reported 11 new cases Monday evening, bringing the total there to 443. Of those, a news release read, 204 individuals have recovered.

The new cases include individuals from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito. They range in age from 27 to 84 — four of them men and eight of them women.

Cameron County reported no additional fatalities Monday.

“As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation,” the release stated.

In Starr County, officials confirmed their 10th case of COVID-19 on Monday, a Roma man in his mid-20s who was tested at the Roma Community Center. The new positive brings the total number of individuals with active cases of the coronavirus in the county to three, and it’s also the first known case of community spread in the county.

Willacy County reported no additional cases Monday, leaving the total number of cases there at 13. The county did announce that mobile COVID-19 test collection will be performed there this week.

According to a release from the county, the testing will be performed on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Safe Room at 10804 Business 77 in Raymondville.

The flier said tests are conducted by appointment only and individuals will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Registration can be performed by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.