Border Patrol nets $90,000 in pills, arrests at checkpoints

U.S. Border Patrol agents over the weekend made multiple arrests related to drug smuggling, and other violent offenses at different checkpoints and ports in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents arrested six people near San Pedro, Texas after two bundles of narcotics were found in their possession. A seventh person, the release stated, fled into Mexico before agents could apprehend them.

“At the station, agents examined the smuggled contraband and discovered the bundles contained 9,000 pills of the prescription drug Farmapram (generic Xanax), which is a Schedule IV controlled substance,” the release stated.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Falfurrias, where a Nissan Cube underwent secondary inspection following a K-9 alert.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to agents discovering more than 100 Xanax pills and more than 250 Tramadol pills. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and turned over to the Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.

According to the release, the Xanax and Tramadol had an estimated value of $90,000.

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained a San Juan man wanted in connection with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge as he returned from Mexico, a release stated.

Leandro Cavazos, 20, a U.S. citizen, arrived at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge pedestrian walkway and presented his Texas ID to a CBP officer where a records check turned up an arrest warrant, the release stated.

“An initial check through CBP law enforcement databases resulted in Cavazos being a possible match to an arrest warrant. CBP officers then escorted Cavazos to secondary for verification purposes,” the release stated. “Through biometric verification, officers confirmed Cavazos’ identity along with the active arrest warrant from the San Juan, Texas Police Department, a second-degree felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cavazos is accused of having used a knife against a 17-year-old young woman, who did not sustain any injuries.

CBP officers arrested Cavazos and then turned him over to officers of the San Juan Police Department.