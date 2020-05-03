NEAR ALTON — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said Sunday.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the teen’s mother called authorities after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the abdomen, Sgt. Frank Medrano with the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting, which took place near 5 Mile Line and Western roads, has been classified as a deadly conduct investigation and the suspects identified are in custody and being interviewed, Medrano said via text message Sunday afternoon.

“Deputies found individuals in the area target shooting, which is being looked into as a possible contributing factor,” Medrano said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Medrano said the 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, is in stable condition and recovering.