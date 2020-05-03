coronavirusLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Pharr distributes boxes of groceries to local families Joel Martinez - May 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Ryan Reyna carries a box of food and supplies as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Boxes of food and supplies wait to by distributed as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers carry boxes of food and supplies to be distributed as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Boxes of groceries are carried to wait vehicles as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) City of Pharr commissioner Eleazar Guajardo directs traffic as boxes of groceries are distributed to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers distribute boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers carries boxes of food and supplies as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers carries boxes of food and supplies as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Pharr firefighters raise the U.S. flag as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers load boxes of food and supplies as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Workers carry boxes of food and supplies as city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A sticker reminds recipients of the 2020 census as the city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Young workers distribute boxes of groceries to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Vehicles line up waiting to receive a box of groceries the as city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, distributed 1,000 boxes to local families at the Pharr Events Center on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pharr kicks off weekend of free grocery distributions Monitor staffers bring home seven awards Chips and salsa will never be taken for granted again post-virus Eleven cases reported in Cameron Co. Texas court warns residents of scammers