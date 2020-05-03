Hidalgo County announced another single positive case for COVID-19 for a second day in a row, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Sunday.

According to a news release, the newest case is an Edinburg woman in her 20s, raising the county’s total to 341.

“On the first weekend after relaxing countywide restrictions, these are encouraging trends,” Cortez said. “But we must remain vigilant and continue to exercise caution.”

At least 196 people have been released from isolation — meaning they’ve shown no symptoms for 10 days or a fever for three days — making only 151 cases active.

As of Sunday, 4,358 tests have been administered with 3,897 returning negative and 120 still pending results.