Texas court warns residents of scammers

Texas’ highest court is warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers calling claiming to represent its officers.

An alert posted by the Supreme Court of Texas stated the court is aware of scam callers falsely claiming officials have issued an arrest warrant. Scammers are seeking to obtain personal and financial information from the call recipient, the court wrote.

“The Supreme Court of Texas does not issue arrest warrants. Do not give any personal information, such as social security or banking numbers, over the phone with anyone claiming to be from the Crime Victim Services Division.”

The Court recommended calling the Officer of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division at (800) 621-0508 to report any such scams.

More information on how to recognize and report phone scams is available on the Texas Attorney General’s website: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/phone-mail-and-fax-scams/how-spot-and-report-phone-scams