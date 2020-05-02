Eleven cases reported in Cameron Co. 

Cameron County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total there to 432.

Those infected range in ages from 7 to 90 years old, with a majority residing in Harlingen.

Of the 432 cases, 202 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health officials continue to work with two nursing home facilities that have seen outbreaks, which caused the death of 17 people. Though, it’s unclear if any of the new cases are linked to those facilities.

To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home have included 31 employees and 58 residents who have tested positive, including 10 who have died.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 31 employees and 39 residents who have tested positive. Seven individuals linked there have died.

“As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation,” a news release from county health officials stated.

In Hidalgo County, only one person tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, Judge Richard. F. Cortez said.

County health officials said a Pharr man in his 40s tested positive, marking the fewest number of new cases since a single person tested positive on March 29, some five weeks ago.

“While this indeed is encouraging news, we cannot let our guards down,” Cortez said. “The disease is still out there and still spreading. The safest place for everyone is at home and away from crowds.”

A total of 340 people in Hidalgo County have so far tested positive for the disease. Of those, 196 have been released, meaning there are 190 active cases in the county.

Twelve people remained in hospitals, with three of them in intensive care units.