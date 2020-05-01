Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Mission

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be locating a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Mission for one day only — Monday — for Rio Grande Valley residents who wish to get tested.

The site will be located at Diaz Villarreal Elementary School, 5543 N. La Homa Road in Mission, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only.

Residents interested in obtaining a test are asked to register online at TXCovidTest.org, or by calling (512) 883-2400. The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Patients will be screened for the following symptoms:

>> Fever and / or chills

>> Cough (dry or productive)

>> Fatigue

>> Body aches / muscle or joint pain

>> Shortness of breath

>> Sore throat

>> Headaches

>> Nausea / vomiting /diarrhea

>> Nasal congestion

>> Lost of taste and / or smell

The testing site is part of a continuing effort by TDEM, the Texas Military Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services to offer coronavirus testing in rural or underserved areas throughout the state. Mobile testing locations are in place for short periods of time before being relocated to another community.

“Currently, we are having two mobile specimen collection sites occurring in our region,” said Dr. Emilie Prot, DSHS regional director for Region 11, during a call with media last week.

“These sites change almost daily,” she said.

Residents interested in being tested at the mobile site should register 48 hours in advance, Prot said.