MISSION — After a sensational senior season, Mission Veterans shooting guard Kaylee Flores revealed where she will be continuing her prolific basketball career by announcing her commitment to Central Methodist University in Central Missouri on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

With her commitment, Flores becomes the second Patriots player to secure a college offer this spring joining long-time teammate and backcourt buddy Ronnie Cantu, who will continue her hoops career at Division II St. Edward’s University in Austin.

“(I am) more than blessed to announce my commitment to Central Methodist University where I will further my academic and basketball career. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank my family and friends who supported me through everything,” Flores wrote. “It has been a crazy ride. I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity CMU has given me to continue playing the game I love. GO EAGLES!!”

Flores earned First Team All-District and All Offensive Team honors in District 31-5A and was recognized as a Class 5A First Team All-Valley and All-Valley Defensive Team pick by the Rio Grande Valley Basketball Coaches Association.

The Patriots senior shooting guard was also named The Monitor’s All-Area Co-Offensive Player of the Year and won the RGV Basketball Coaches Association’s 5A Offensive Player of the Year award after leading the Valley in scoring. She averaged 18.4 points, 3.6 steals and 2.1 assists per game, while helping lead Mission Vets to an area round playoff appearance.

Flores will join one of the top NAIA programs in the nation at CMU. The Eagles boasted two All-Americans this past season, finished with a school-best 31-2 record and were ranked sixth nationally before their season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.