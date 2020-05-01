Man who said he was ‘sorry’ after uncle’s death indicted for murder

A Hidalgo County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a charge of murder Wednesday on accusations he stabbed his uncle three to four times in mid-March after an argument.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Manuel Martinez III on March 18 on accusations he killed his uncle, 54-year-old Reynaldo Menchaca Villarreal, at a residence in Donna.

Weslaco police began investigating after responding to a traffic accident in which the driver, Villarreal, appeared to have stab wounds.

He used his dying words to tell investigators his nephew stabbed him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they say Martinez was walking in the road.

“Sheriff Deputies observed a blood trail on the roadway that leads to the entrance of the residence at said address,” the charging document states. “Sheriff Deputies overheard Manuel stating he was sorry. Sheriff Deputies recovered a knife from Manuel with what appeared to be blood.”

He is scheduled for arraignment in June.