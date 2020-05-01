Nine more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County, officials there reported Friday.

Of the nine new cases, four of the individuals are Brownsville residents while five are residents of Harlingen, according to a news release issued by the county.

Their ages range between 30 and 93.

One of the cases is travel-related, three are community spread, while five are linked to previous cases.

There are now 421 confirmed cases in Cameron County. Of those, 191 individuals have recovered.

The county added that they are working with two nursing home facilities — the Veranda Nursing Home and the Windsor Atrium — which have been a source for a large number of their positive cases.

At Veranda, 31 employees and 58 residents who have tested positive, including 10 who died. From the Windsor Atrium, 31 employees and 33 residents tested positive and seven individuals linked that facility have died.

Hidalgo County officials also confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the case total there to 339.

One person was also released from isolation after not showing symptoms for 10 days or having a fever for three consecutive days.

Of the 339, just 149 are active since 196 have been released from isolation.

The men and women who make up the new cases range in age from their 20s to 70s, and hail from Edingurg, McAllen and Hidalgo.