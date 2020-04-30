Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Surprised McAllen valedictorians congratulated Joel Martinez - April 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen High valedictorian Vidal Saenz is congratulated McAllen ISD administrators and staff with his family by his side at their home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High valedictorian Vidal Saenz is congratulated with gifts by McAllen ISD administrators and staff at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A parade of cars drive in front of Nikki Rowe valedictorian Daniel Villagran home as he is congratulated by McAllen ISD administrators and staff at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High principal Albert Canales shares words with valedictorian Vidal Saenz as he is congratulated by McAllen ISD administrators and staff at their home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High valedictorian Vidal Saenz is surprised by McAllen ISD administrators and staff as he is congratulated at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Nikki Rowe valedictorian Daniel Villagran is congratulated as vehicles drive to his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen High valedictorian Vidal Saenz is presented official documents as he is congratulated by McAllen ISD administrators and staff at their home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Nikki Rowe valedictorian Daniel Villagran watches a parade of cars from his front lawn as he is congratulated by McAllen ISD administrators and staff on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen schools surprise valedictorians; look forward to uncertain graduation Demand at La Joya Housing Authority food pantry surges in April Groceries to be distributed in Pharr Appeals court declines to take case of Weslaco woman convicted of killing newborn Cameron County records another death; Hidalgo reports 9 more cases