PHARR — Firefighters here extinguished a sizable blaze Thursday evening that burned about 25 to 50 acres of land and a vehicle junkyard at the intersection of I Road and Military Highway.

Pharr Fire Chief Leonardo Perez said his department responded to the fire along with several other nearby departments.

“It was needed because of the wind and the way this thing was going,” he said.

Perez said that the fire started around 12:30 p.m. and was under control by about 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

It was fully extinguished around 5:30 p.m. and no one was injured in the fire.

“We’re a little tired, smelling like smoke, but everyone’s fine, thank God,” Perez said. According to Perez, the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.