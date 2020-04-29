EDINBURG — The UTRGV men’s basketball program announced the addition of center Jeff Otchere, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound graduate transfer from the Bronx, New York.

Otchere, who will be able to play immediately and will have one year eligibility remaining once he joins the Vaqueros, has earned a reputation as a dominant defensive playmaker in the junior college ranks and at Division I Stony Brook, where he earned an America East Conference All-Defensive Team selection this past season after averaging 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 points and 1.48 blocks per game.

“He’s one of those players that can change the game from a defensive standpoint. He can control the paint, he can intimidate people, he’s a really, really great shot blocker and a former defensive player of the year,” UTRGV men’s basketball head coach Lew Hill said. “Just like how Javon (Levi) picks up and pressures the ball sometimes controlling it on the defensive end from the top, he can do the same thing from the back with his ruggedness and athleticism. Offensively, he can get out in transition and run with us. He can switch one through five, he has great footwork and he’s just a really, really good defender and a proven offensive player.”

Despite the recruiting limitations presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hill and Otchere had developed a recruiting relationship dating back to Otchere’s time in junior college.

After graduating from high school in New York and playing a year of prep in North Carolina, he enrolled at DI Delaware State and redshirted his freshman year. The following season, Otchere played at Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Otchere dominated in junior college, leading the nation with 3.8 blocks per game and winning the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and Region VI Defensive Player of the Year awards.