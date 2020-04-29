Nine more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Wednesday, bumping the total there to 324.

The ages of these new Hidalgo County cases range from people in their 20s to people in their 70s — county officials’ preferred method of releasing ages — and come from Alamo, Edinburg, Mission, San Juan and Weslaco.

FIfteen people are in area hospitals, with two of them in intensive care units; 20 were released from isolation on Wednesday.

As of now, the county has conducted 4,072 of COVID-19 testing, with 3,638 returning negative and 110 pending.

According to the release, the testing is at a positive rate of 8.9%; the World Health Organization said a good benchmark for testing is 10% or lower.

“Having this data will be helpful as the state begins to reopen,” Cortez said in a release. “I’m a big proponent of using data as well as the advice of medical experts as a basis for decision-making about whether the reopening process is posing any concerns.”

On its Facebook page, Starr County announced a ninth person tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rio Grande City woman is in her late 60s and is under healthcare supervision; the county has no other information at the time.

As of now, seven cases in Starr County have fully recovered, with two recovering under medical supervision.