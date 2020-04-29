PART EIGHT: Let’s Write a Story!

Oh, Sylvee, what did you need from me?

Across the room, her TV announced the latest in virus news-an Australian virologist’s research on local plants may have led to a breakthrough. Normally, Mary was a sucker for an Aussie accent, but she had a bigger puzzle to focus on now.

Why didn’t you call?You always call. Unless….

The sickening realization of the past few weeks evaporated her mental fog. After the death of Jackie, her boss, the college had promoted Mary to head of Medical Student Recruitment. Overwhelmed, she eventually blocked all incoming contact.

Oh, no.

Mary tapped her phone out of airplane mode and cringed at its incessant beeping, informing her of hundreds of missed messages. Sylvia had tried to contact her.

“Where r u?” texts clogged her screen, escalating in intensity.

“Mary, we need to talk.”

“Mary, I think he’s after me!”

“Mary, HE’s HERE!”

“Mary, I need you. I’m scared. I think he’s coming for you now.”

And, finally, “Mary, you have to GET RID OF THE FLOWER! It’s the only way!”

The phone slipped through her fingers as Mary recoiled in horror. What did Sylvia mean?What“he” was after her? What could she do about it?

It came to her in a flash. Hadn’t Sylvia walked in with a handbag? The police’s cursory search hadn’t turned it up. Could it still be in her foyer? Sylvia hadn’t made it beyond the entryway.

Sure enough, a quick search behind the bushy ficuses in her entryway produced Sylvia’s latest Kate Spade acquisition. Mary emptied its contents onto the tile. She could not contain her shock when she picked up a brochure for the Golden Sassy Hotel in San Antonio.

We cancelled the reservations! Why would she even carry this around?

Mary opened the brochure to reveal a receipt for a week-long stay at the hotel, a stay which had ended the day of Sylvia’s first terrified text.

Back in their college days, Mary, Sylvia, Elly, and Jing Liu had chosen the hotel on a spring break whim. Its original name was The Golden Sassafras, for the flower native of the owner’s hometown of Queensland, Australia. He had given them a framed, pressed Golden Sassafras to share.