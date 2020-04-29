LETTERS: Waxing poetic about pandemic; Forgotten essentials; Alzheimer’s help thanked; Pandemic of religion;

Forgotten essentials

“On March 11 the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) a pandemic. On Monday, March 13, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency amid new cases of coronavirus in the state. On the night of March 27 a “shelter at home” order went into effect for Hidalgo County.

A couple of months ago, COVID-19 seemed like a distant, sci-fi-esque virus that would never reach the Rio Grande Valley. Today, it is here at our doors.

Given the fragile nature of our healthcare infrastructure in the United States, many of these recent developments are largely justified.

In the Rio Grande Valley in particular, a significant proportion of the population seeks health care across the border in Mexico for reasons including language barriers between healthcare professionals and patients, a lack of comprehensive healthcare coverage, and a need for rapidly available specialized care. Furthermore, despite holding a population of more than 1.3 million, the Rio Grande Valley currently has 72 intensive-care unit beds and 143 ventilators at its disposal to confront a virus that threatens to infect thousands. All factors considered, there is no question that the proactive measures currently in place will prove beneficial to our communities.

Still, despite recent contributions by multiple organizations working to educate the community on how to prevent spreading COVID-19 and efforts to ensure an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for our healthcare professionals, there is one group that remains largely overlooked and undervalued: the custodial staff tasked with sanitizing spaces for the rest of us.

Classified as “essential” under the recent “shelter at home” order, these individuals disinfect surfaces and spaces in order to protect the rest of the team at the frontlines. In doing so, they themselves are at risk of contracting COVID-19, a virus that reportedly can survive multiple days on surfaces.

As we move forward through this pandemic, these individuals must not be forgotten. We must ensure that they receive comprehensive training for preventing occupational exposure to COVID-19, provide them with adequate personal protective equipment, advise them on how to prevent exposing others in their households, as well as advocate for their access to supplemental sick leave.

Perhaps more importantly, we must provide knowledge of these resources to them in their native language.

While we have been quick to recognize the importance of protecting our healthcare workers, we must not forget those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep our healthcare teams and the rest of us safe.”

Kevin Ernesto Salinas

McAllen

Alzheimer’s help thanked

There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 here in Texas. Recently, Congress passed the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (House Resolution 1903/Senate Bill 901), critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.