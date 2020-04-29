The city of Pharr, in partnership with Hispanic Star and Love Soldiers, will be distributing 1,000 baskets of groceries to local families on Friday.

The basket distribution is part of the campaign, One United RGV, and will take place at two locations in North and South Pharr from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Many families in our communities across the Rio Grande Valley are struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic and we hope to be able to provide groceries to those most in need in Pharr,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in a news release. “The city of Pharr is proud to have matched the 500 grocery basket donation, allowing us to distribute a total of 1,000 baskets to our residents which will feed about 4,000 people. We have partnered with over 18 cities in Hidalgo County during this campaign to provide groceries to families all over the county in a ten-day period.”

Hernandez currently serves as the chair for One United RGV Alliance, which comprises 18 cities across the Rio Grande Valley. The campaign aims to assist individuals in Rio Grande Valley communities by donating 10,000 baskets of groceries over a period of 10 days.

The city also announced that Census staff will be at the distribution sites to provide information and answer questions about the Census.

The North Pharr distribution location will be at the Pharr Events Center, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd. The South Pharr distribution location will be at the Pharr Development & Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Road.

Both locations are limited to 500 baskets, which will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. A valid ID or proof of address, a light or phone bill, is required.