EDITORIAL: Shut down

It seems that President Trump isn’t happy unless he has some dragon to fight. With his perception that the coronavirus threat, which he never seemed to take that seriously in the first place, is waning, the president has turned his attention back to his favorite nemesis: foreigners.

Trump last week announced that enough progress had been made against the coronavirus that states could start reopening their economies. Just a couple of days later, however, he sent out a tweet stating that because of the “attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens,” he was stopping all immigration.

As is their frequent burden, administration officials later issued a clarification, saying that the order he signed last Wednesday doesn’t go as far as he tweeted; it cancels green card applications for any relative of a current green card holder, as well as work visas. Also, the primary rationale was not fear of spreading the disease but rather the fact that they would compete with U.S. citizens for jobs during a time of rising unemployment.

Regardless of the justification, such an extreme measure likely will hinder our efforts to rebound from the impact the virus has had on our people and our economy. The final order exempts healthcare workers, but it would impede the entry of new medical professionals who could help us bring the coronavirus under control.

The order likely will affect the Rio Grande Valley more than most other parts of the country. Much of our area’s population are immigrants, and many of them already have petitioned to bring their families to join them after they have settled into stable, productive lives.