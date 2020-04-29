Disabled vets, SSI recipients must request child payments by May 5

Some veterans and disabled Americans have only until May 5 to request $500 child payments from the IRS as provided for by the CARES Act emergency relief package, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela.

The IRS has set a deadline of May 5 for veterans who receive compensation for service-related disabilities, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who don’t file annual tax returns. SSI recipients and disabled veterans are eligible for Economic Impact Payments (EIP) of $1,200, and also payments of $500 for each dependent child 17 and younger. Because the IRS does not have information on the dependents of these eligible disabled veterans and SSI recipients, however, they must request the child payments through an online portal at irs.gov by May 5, according to Vela’s office.

Vela, D-Brownsville, said Congress meant for the $1,200 EIP payments to help families get through the economic fallout from COVID-19, adding that the IRS needs to move fast to get the funds into the hands of seniors, veterans, disabled Americans and others affected by the pandemic.

“The weeks and months ahead may bring new challenges as we slowly begin to return to normalcy,” he said. “These payments, along with expanded unemployment benefits, small business aid and assistance to local governments and health care providers, were intended to provide some support as we work to recover from the impacts of this virus.”

Under the CARES Act, Americans with an income under $75,000 ($150,000 if filing jointly) are eligible for EIP payments of $1,200 per adult, plus a $500 payment for dependents 17 and younger. Those who have bank information on file with the IRS are receiving the payments electronically. Social Security recipients are scheduled to receive their payments to the account registered with Social Security starting this week, while veterans and SSI recipients should receive payments electronically in mid-May.

For help accessing the IRS online portal, contact Vela’s Brownsville district office at (956) 544-8352.