COVID-19 deaths rise to 23 in Rio Grande Valley

The COVID-19 death toll in the Rio Grande Valley grew to 23 overnight after Cameron County reported late Tuesday evening that two women who’ve tested positive succumbed to the disease.

According to a county news release, the women who died were ages 79 and 81 and have been linked to Veranda Nursing Home and Windsor Atrium, respectively. This brings the number of deaths in Cameron County to 16. Hidalgo County has reported sixth deaths, including a Weslaco resident announced earlier Tuesday evening, and Willacy County has recorded one death.

Ten who’ve died have been linked to Veranda and five were tied to Windsor Atrium. At Veranda, 31 employees and 58 residents have tested positive; while Windsor Atrium also has 31 employees and 27 residents who’ve tested positive as well.

“As we continue to see the impact of COVID-19 through the loss of our most vulnerable population, our heart goes out to the families and friends during their time of sorrow,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said in the release.

Cameron County also confirmed an additional 11 cases of COVID-19, raising the total there to 387, with 171 people who’ve reportedly recovered.

The new cases comprise nine men and two women who range in age from 13 to 69, and are from Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos and San Benito. Of these new cases, a single case, that of a 62-year-old man from Brownsville, has been reported as community acquired.