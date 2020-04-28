Sixth COVID-19 death reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Tuesday a 71-year-old Weslaco man died after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is the sixth COVID-19 related fatality in the county.

According to a news release, the man had underlying medical conditions and died from complications related to this strain of coronavirus, as did all the others who died before him.

“A key part of our objective from the beginning of this pandemic was to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Cortez said in the news release. “News of Tuesday’s death is another painful reminder that this disease is particularly hard on our elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Our prayers go out to this man’s family.”

As of Tuesday evening, there were five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, bringing the total to 315.