LETTERS: Pork-filled bailout bill; No provision for evictions; Weathering the storm; Trump blasted

Pork-filled bailout bill

The American taxpayer has been duped again by all of the politicians in Washington. Ever notice how they all seem to bicker and fight until we are almost at a crisis, then they negotiate a bunch of pork to get the other party to sign the bill?

The $2 trillion virus bill is so full of pet projects that have nothing to do with the pandemic and we can’t afford them. We are so far in debt now that we will never get out, yet we just keep voting trillions of dollars for the African nations and to keep the Kennedy Museum open; they have nothing to do with our current situation.

The politicians should be ashamed of themselves. Grown, mature individuals openly stealing from the American people whom they claim to love.

I wish I could find a way to vote all of them out!

Charles Cockrill

Edinburg

No provision for evictions

I have been a resident of Hidalgo County for 40 years. For 30 of those years I worked every day in Cameron County, so I feel very invested in both counties. So when I compared the two counties’ shelter-at-home orders, there was one striking difference.

Cameron County includes the following: “Due to the public health emergency the Office of the Cameron County Judge hereby advises: The Cameron County Justices of the Peace to suspend eviction hearings and writs of possession for at least the next 30 days to prevent renters from being displaced.

Further the Office of the Cameron County Judge advises that foreclosure proceedings within Cameron County be temporarily suspended for at least the next 30 days to prevent the displacement of occupants during the public health emergency.

Hidalgo County’s order doesn’t address this issue at all. Why?

How can a family shelter at home if they are evicted from their home?

Jim Chapman

Weslaco

Weathering the storm

In times of peril and of strife, when troubled waters begin to rise and tears begin to fall like raindrops from the heavens, and when darkness fills the sky with dread, do not despair or rage against the cold and lonely fear that takes your breath away.

Do not let the weariness of helplessness diminish you or weaken you. Let the morning rays of hope break through the darkness of the approaching day, and let the sunshine shed its light upon the fearlessness that lies beneath the grief and sorrow that cradled you to sleep.