Bond reduction denied in infant’s death

A 28-year-old Alton man remains in jail on $1,251,000 in bonds over allegations he caused the injuries that killed a 4-month-old in February.

State District Judge Noe Gonzalez denied Edgar Reyes’ motion for a bond reduction on Monday on charges of capital murder of a person under 10-years-old, injury to a child and failure to identify/give false information, according to court records.

Alton police arrested Reyes after responding to a Mission hospital in reference to an injured child suffering from head trauma, a news release indicated.

Reyes is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, according to police, who said in a release that he provided a statement about his involvement before his arrest.