Starr County reports its 8th COVID-19 case

Starr County received confirmation of its eighth positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, its first confirmed case in three weeks.

The individual who tested positive is a Rio Grande City man in his mid-30s, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, who added the case was travel-related.

The man was tested through the county’s drive-thru testing facility and was showing only mild symptoms, Vazquez said.

This new case is the county’s only active case as the previous seven patients were cleared and released from quarantine.