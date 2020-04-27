Pharr to announce new Census initiatives

The city of Pharr will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce new Census initiatives.

According to a news release, the new Census initiatives include the launch of a Census headquarters and partnership with local school districts.

“This is a very important year for the Census in our community as we have seen tremendous growth over the last ten years,” Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. said in a news release. “We have been working on Census 2020 community outreach for over a year in preparation for the start of the Census on April 1, 2020. Since our circumstances have now changed, we want to be mindful of the health of our families, while also taking advantage of this time that our students and their families are sheltering at home to ensure that they complete the Census questionnaire either online, mail, or by phone.”

The press conference is part of the city’s efforts to ensure that all families in the community are counted in the 2020 Census amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Census Headquarters will provide a space for census workers to continue their efforts to reach families. The Pharr team is focusing on phone-banking and online data collection since in-person data will no longer be able to be collected

The conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 114 W. Cherokee in Pharr. The conference will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page. City leaders will be implementing social distancing measures for those attending in person.