LETTERS: ‘Heroes’ thanked; Donate items to hospitals; President defended

‘Heroes’ thanked
As a Winter Texan who is more than 70 years old, I have been watching and reading more than my fair share of news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. While those who are older or have underlying health problems are the most vulnerable, no one, young or old, is completely safe from this virus.
Much coverage has to do with the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers; these workers are deservedly pointed out as the “heroes” that they are. This letter, however, is to bring attention and bestow my gratitude to additional “heroes” among us.
While grocery shopping it occurred to me that I was also seeing people putting themselves at risk for my benefit. There was one unprotected person directing each shopper to the end of the line, another explaining the procedures and releasing each shopper into the store, another sanitizing each shopping cart before entering the store.
Checking out, I was aware that I would handle my grocery items, then the cashier would have to handle them, then pass them to someone else who bagged them.
While I tried to maintain my “social distance,” there was no way to stay six feet away from these individuals.
This required interaction with customers must happen hundreds of times a day for these workers and they had next to nothing in the way of PPE, no doubt because of non-availability. These folks must have the same concerns as the rest of us, yet they are there every day with inadequate protection, putting themselves and their families at risk.
I want them to know that I consider them to be “heroes” also, and urge everyone to give them a heartfelt thank-you and let them know how much you appreciate them when you encounter them.
James Smith
Mission
Donate items to hospitals
Please donate N95 masks and other professional protective gear to local hospitals. Many wellintentioned citizens purchased N95 masks, but the hospitals now need them more.
The truth is that the medical system did not stockpile enough supplies. This error was compounded by misleading statements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging people not to buy N95 masks because supposedly only infected people needed them to stop them from infecting others.
Numerous scientific studies, however, have shown that face masks also protect an uninfected wearer from becoming infected.
The good news is that citizens can use improvised cotton face masks to greatly reduce the risk of infection (please use good judgment and check with your doctor before using if you have a medical condition). The professional gear should now be donated to the hospitals!
If interested in helping, please follow the media hashtag #GetMePPE or call your local hospital.
Richard Griffiths
Elgin, Texas
President defended
Observe the same left-wing, no-health-vetted, open borders, sanctuary cities and sanctuary states advocating mainstream media, trying to criticize every outstanding effort by the president to help Americans. If they really cared about country unification, they must stop the still-raging criticism of the people in the trenches trying to help, unlike their parroting contribution: hateful finger pointing.
Imelda Coronado
Mission