LETTERS: ‘Heroes’ thanked; Donate items to hospitals; President defended

‘Heroes’ thanked

As a Winter Texan who is more than 70 years old, I have been watching and reading more than my fair share of news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. While those who are older or have underlying health problems are the most vulnerable, no one, young or old, is completely safe from this virus.

Much coverage has to do with the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers; these workers are deservedly pointed out as the “heroes” that they are. This letter, however, is to bring attention and bestow my gratitude to additional “heroes” among us.

While grocery shopping it occurred to me that I was also seeing people putting themselves at risk for my benefit. There was one unprotected person directing each shopper to the end of the line, another explaining the procedures and releasing each shopper into the store, another sanitizing each shopping cart before entering the store.

Checking out, I was aware that I would handle my grocery items, then the cashier would have to handle them, then pass them to someone else who bagged them.

While I tried to maintain my “social distance,” there was no way to stay six feet away from these individuals.

This required interaction with customers must happen hundreds of times a day for these workers and they had next to nothing in the way of PPE, no doubt because of non-availability. These folks must have the same concerns as the rest of us, yet they are there every day with inadequate protection, putting themselves and their families at risk.

I want them to know that I consider them to be “heroes” also, and urge everyone to give them a heartfelt thank-you and let them know how much you appreciate them when you encounter them.

James Smith