The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man who died Saturday in a rollover crash near La Grulla as 44-year-old Rigoberto Garcia.

DPS said Garcia was driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup on U.S. Highway 83 when he failed to drive in a single lane, veered off the roadway, rolled over multiple times and was ejected from his vehicle.

Garcia was airlifted to McAllen Medical Center in critical condition where he died.