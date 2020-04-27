Abbott says he will let his stay at home order expire on April 30

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that he will let his stay at home executive order set to expire on April 30 expire as scheduled.

He made the announcement at an afternoon press conference.

Abbott also announced that some businesses will be allowed to open on May 1, which is Friday. Those businesses include all retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters limiting occupancy to no more than 25 percent.

All museums and libraries can open limiting capacity to no more than 25 percent as well, the governor said.

Abbott also said all licensed health care professionals are allowed to return to their practices.

The governor said some businesses that he would like to reopen but cannot open at this time include hair salons, barber shops and gyms. Abbott says he hopes these businesses can open in mid-May.

Texans will no longer be required to wear facial coverings, although officials recommend they continue to do so. Social distancing is still recommended.