COMMENTARY: Schools are closed, not instruction

The education of our children is a top priority. However, the most pressing issue at this time remains the health and safety of all our fellow Texans. For this reason, last week I wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to use his authority to cancel classes for the rest of the academic year to ensure the safety of our students and their parents. The lost instructional time is a serious sacrifice, but we can take other steps to make up for this lost time.

In his April 17 executive order, Gov. Abbott closed schools for the rest of the academic year, but did not end instruction. I know that closing schools for the remainder of the academic year is not the news our teachers wanted to hear. However, they know that it is a decision that needed to be made to help contain the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of the students and our families. Our students probably never imagined that when they left for Spring Break, it would be the last time they would see their friends or teachers this school year.

Our educators work tirelessly in their classrooms to ensure that all Texas children have access to a quality education. They strive daily to ensure our children are able to achieve their potential and fully participate now and in the future in the social, economic and educational opportunities of our state and nation. While the Texas Education Agency and the leadership of Education Commissioner Mike Morath continue to provide guidance, resources and support to our school districts, these new “at-home schools” are challenging for parents, students and teachers. I appreciate the efforts of TEA and I am amazed at how quickly our school districts, their leadership teams and the teachers were able to move to online instruction.

But every district is different, with different needs and different resources. We must recognize these differences and the challenges that accompany them, such as lack of internet access and/or electronic devices. We must also work to ensure children across all grade levels receive the best education possible, recognizing that online instruction for younger children, especially K-2, carries additional challenges for parents not properly trained in early childhood education.

Recently, I joined a webinar with South Texas business and community leaders to hear from education experts. One administrator was rightfully concerned about the impact school closures will have on these students and our future. He was also critical of the school districts that were “just providing packets” to their students. He advocated holding principals and teachers accountable to a higher standard despite this crisis.