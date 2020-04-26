Hidalgo County health officials reported five more people tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second day in a row in which a handful or less have tested positive.

“Hopefully, this trend continues. But I am also hopeful that we will begin seeing a similar drop in the number of people who need hospitalization after testing positive,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “That number remained steady on Sunday with 21 people in area hospitals; five of them in intensive care units.”

A total of 308 have tested positive and no one was released from isolation Sunday.