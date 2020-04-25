SPI announces reopening with limitations

South Padre Island is reopening with limitations on Saturday, the city announced in a Facebook post.

The city urges everyone to continue following the Center for Disease and Control and Prevention, the governor’s and the county’s guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as the Island reopens.

“This has been an extremely difficult 6 weeks for the nation and even more so for our local economy, as it is dependent upon tourism,” Mayor Patrick McNulty said in a news release.

Only certain activities are allowed: beach activities such as chairs, lounging and sunbathing, multi-modal/visitor center, the Convention Centre Boardwalk, curbside retail, and non-essential reservations at hotels and short-term rental agencies.

The checkpoint remains operational during the evening; the city is looking forward to opening the remaining businesses that are suffering from the pandemic, according to the release.

“We are so excited that the light at the end of the tunnel continues to brighten and we welcome all of our visitors to return to the Island that they enjoy and love,” McNulty said. “I want to thank the community for understanding the necessary restrictions that were put in place to help flatten the curve.”