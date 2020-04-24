State launches online COVID-19 testing site map

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services has launched an online COVID-19 map that identifies testing sites throughout the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

The map contains detailed information on public and private mobile, walk-in, and drive-thru test collection sites. Additionally, users will find a search feature,as well as contact information and hours of operations for each testing site.

“This mapping tool will help Texans locate test collection sites in their communities and it is part of our commitment to expanding COVID-19 testing throughout Texas,” Abbott said. “By using this map, Texans will have access to pertinent information on a variety of test collection options that will help fulfill testing needs in communities across the Lone Star State.”

As of now, there’s 340 testing sites and more locations will be added as they’re identified. Anyone can submit updates about a testing site or suggest additional sites through an online form. DSHS and TDEM will update the map after verifying the information.

The map can be accessed here.