All jury trials in Hidalgo County have been canceled for nearly a month.

On Tuesday, the board of judges voted to extend an order stopping all trials until June 1.

The board initially voted on March 16 to postpone jury trials until May 8.

The measure followed Hidalgo County’s initial COVID-19 declaration that was issued on March 11.

This order will expire on June 1 unless the board of judges votes to extend it.