As the state, counties and cities begin to attempt to reopen, we’ll post their provided guidelines here.

If a document for your city is not posted, it has either not been provided to us or is not yet available.

State of Texas

Re-Opening the State of Texas

Hidalgo County

Reopened Services Order – April 23, 2020

McAllen

Phase-I Reopneing Plans

Edinburg

Work Safe Plan