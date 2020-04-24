Willacy County confirmed two more positive COVID-19 cases, Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot announced in a news release Friday. The total there is now 12.

The cases are a man and a woman — both in their 50s — with one transmitted through the community and the other was linked to a previous case.

Both cases are currently isolated as DSHS supports Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients.

The release urged that individuals do not need to take any action if they have not received a call as the Texas Department of State Health Services conducts contact investigation on persons who tested positive.