South Texas College moved all Summer 2020 classes to be done online, beginning June 1.

Students registered for summer courses have been notified of the format changes; they added there is a potential of classes returning to a face-to-face if conditions allow.

“We are striving to insure that students are able to continue moving towards the academic and career goals set for themselves during this time of distant engagement,” Mike Carranza, associate dean of student financial services, testing and Veterans Affairs, said in a news release. “Supporting our students along their educational journey remains our top priority.”

For questions, concerns or assistance, students are encouraged to reach out to their instructors, department chair or the division dean.

Additionally, links and email addresses for other support services can be found at southtexascollege.edu by clicking the coronavirus tab on the homepage.