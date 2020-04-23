Edinburg first responders gather and turn on their sirens in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg police officer Jaime Ramirez pauses as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg fire fighter Homer Garza carries a U.S. flag as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Edinburg fire fighters raise the flag as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Spectators watch as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR