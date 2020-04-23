Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Edinburg Lights of Hope Joel Martinez - April 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg first responders gather and turn on their sirens in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg police officer Jaime Ramirez pauses as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg fire fighter Homer Garza carries a U.S. flag as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg fire fighters raise the flag as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Spectators watch as Edinburg first responders gather in support of medical staff and their patients at Edinburg Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR DSHS issues guidelines for non-essential businesses Weslaco mulls fate of charter amendment election TxDOT to close frontage near Main Street in McAllen Rep. Muñoz granted jury trial in malpractice suit COVID-19 deaths rise to 17 in Valley