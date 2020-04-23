LETTERS: Latest test for Trump; Defying subpoenas; Causes of panic

Latest test for Trump

The president may have escaped impeachment conviction by his Republican Senate. He will always be known for the impeached president who got away.

Yet he is being tested again for his lack of direction this country needs in this time of great need due to a natural disaster confronting the world.

His need to be praised and good positive feedback from his followers is lacking because everyone is concerned for his/ her health, not his use of super adjectives like (great, beautiful, wonderful, wall).

Now that he is alone and his backers in Congress no longer joke about his disdain for advice, he seems lost as he played with American lives by not addressing the virus as he should from learning of its existence in China a few months ago. He plainly believed it was a hoax concocted by his perceived enemy, the media. Now we are all headed for a hellish time of who knows how many months.

Instead of leading with conviction to slow down the virus such as getting the nation to begin preparing with needed supplies to deal with the pandemic, he chose to play it down.

But there is hope. The private sector is coming up with repurposing of the manufacturing structure. The ingeniousness of the American people will prevail.

God bless America. We will get through the pandemic, no thanks to our leader.

Please remember president Obama, when he dealt with the H1N1 without scandals and controversy; what a difference in leadership. No one went into panic mode buying supplies off the shelves selfishly, not considering our fellow Americans. But that is another story for someone else to write.

Oscar Garza

Palmview

Defying subpoenas

Whenever a student is sent to the principal’s office for interrupting the education process in the classroom and is not admonished, the student may continue the same trend — messing up. At the county level, when a constable delivers a summons to an individual, he/ she is expected to report to the courthouse at the date and time designated. If the individual does not show up, the judge will order for that individual to be arrested.