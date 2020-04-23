H-E-B, Favor launch 2-hour express delivery

H-E-B and Favor Delivery partnered to introduce a new service to have grocery essentials delivered to doorsteps in two hours or less, according to a store news release.

Products can be delivered from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop in Texas, in addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery.

Through Express Delivery, customers will have a limit of 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer, wine and more.

These stories previously partnered to serve Texans through other efforts such as their Senior Support Program, which provides people 60-years-old and older with grocery delivery.