EDITORIAL: Food aid

The Brownsville public school district resumed providing federally subsidized free meals to local families, after a weeklong curtailment. The return to providing the vital meals, which the district says are between 7,000 and 8,000 per day, is welcome.

The critical need for help in feeding local families is evident not only in the number of school packets handed out, but also in the 200% increase for assistance from the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The demand is so great that members of the Texas Army National Guard have been called on to help distribute it. As staff writer Francisco E. Jimenez documented this week, more than 2,000 people showed up Tuesday at the food bank’s drivethru distribution site in Pharr, and received more than 11½ tons of food. The Brownsville issue also highlights the need for officials to coordinate their emergency response policies, and recognize that one agency’s decisions affect others.

After schools closed following Spring Break in response to public stay-at-home orders, the U.S. Department of Agriculture continued its Child Nutrition Meal Program. Schools nationwide, including those in Brownsville, allowed families to pick up prepared meals at selected schools. Because the food is intended for students, they were required to be in the vehicles at the pick-up sites.

That changed when six-foot social distancing rules were imposed. Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio announced that his deputies would enforce the rule aggressively, and would stop and give citations to any vehicle that contained more than one person. That announcement clashed with the USDA requirement that children be present when the meals were distributed, and the Brownsville district felt compelled to shut down the meal program on April 8.